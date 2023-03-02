 
Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni responded to the question of Gina Carano's role return to the series.

During an interview with IndieWire, the Lucasfilm creative director said, "It's a big galaxy, and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time," Filoni added.

"We'll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it's a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin's beginnings; we'll see if he has evolved beyond that."

"Now Season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. [There's] different characters he's met since Bo-Katan take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically, the filmmaker said.

Meanwhile, director Rick Famuyiwa added, "Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world."

The 40-year-old Dune portrayal was popular with Star Wars fans. The actor was also reportedly roped in the Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic spinoff series.

However, the Deadpool actor's popularity slumped after airing seemingly problematic views.

Immense public backlash from the Carano public posts stemmed from her removal from the show. While the United Talent Agency also dropped her.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future," said a Lucasfilm representative.

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

