Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs

Meghan Markle has just been called out for constantly striding away from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just been noted for striding off from Prince Harry the moment they hit US soil once more.



Body language expert Judi James weighed in on all of it during one of her most recent interviews.

During this chat with The Mirror she pointed out the stark change in Meghan’s overall demeanor since landing in the US.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked joined at the hip while in Nigeria, with Meghan even getting papped seemingly ‘dragging’ the Duke away during an official engagement at a school.

However, since touching back down in the US from their quasi-royal tour, Meghan Markle appears to be ‘striding off’ from her princely beau.

In the eyes of Ms James, “Harry’s shoulders look slumped and he walks alone, wearing what looks like a mouth clamp gesture. Meghan looks much more like the one taking care of business.”

“In Nigeria the couple were perma-linked, walking hand in hand and side by side, but here she strides off, ahead to climb into the car while Harry packs his bag in the boot, with her phone held aloft as though taking a call.”