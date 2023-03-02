Priyanka Chopra says she admires ‘rockstar life’ but it was not meant for her

Priyanka Chopra talks about her music career and why it didn't last

Priyanka Chopra talks about her music career in the US as she shed light on how she felt watching Nick Jonas live on stage during their concerts. She released her first single In My City back in 2012 and later paired herself up with Pitbull for Exotic.

She opened up about her music career and also why did it last ‘two seconds.’ She said, "It's insane what musicians do. I don't know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It's so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you're traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months. That's why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is... I admire it tremendously.”

She further added, “It's definitely not for the weak-hearted, the tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them on stage. They're an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don't get enough of it."

Back in 2021, talking about her music career, she said, “It looks like I’m the person who’s choosing everything in my life, but it’s not true. I’m just like anybody else. I have spent a lot of time invested in things which were just not working, and I just stayed and stayed, but at some point, you have to choose yourself. Like, when I take my music, for example, I stayed to try it, but I had to recognise when it was not living up to my standards. I knew that it was futile to spend more time there and that’s important to understand."