 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Harry Styles blushes after fan makes risqué sign during Australia concert

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Harry Styles looked thrilled after two fans swindled him into answering a racy joke at his second Gold Coast show as he continues to perform on the Australian leg of Love On Tour gigs.

A video - taken by a crowd member - has been making rounds on the internet that shows the As It Was singer on a mic break when he spots the signs of two fans, Lily and Tia.

Styles, who was dressed in a glittering pink T-shirt and tight leather pants, read the signs, “Bestie broke her nose at Melbourne night one.”

The Harry’s House crooner then looked at the girl beside her who held a different sign, and said, “Your sign says, “I broke my bestie's nose at Melbourne night one.”

“Tia, you broke bestie's nose?” he responded in shock. However, she yelled back, “It was an accident!”

Styles quipped hoped it was an accident because, “violence is never the answer Tia.”

Frankie Fisher – a TikTok user – also went viral after her handmade sign caught the attention of the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Styles will be performing his final two gigs of his tour in Sydney this weekend. 

