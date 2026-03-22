 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian makes sweet gesture for Lewis Hamilton amid F1 season

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton got separated during busy F1 season

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 22, 2026

Kim Kardashian makes sweet gesture for Lewis Hamilton amid F1 season
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton got separated during busy F1 season

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship is still going strong and the socialite publicly declared it with her latest move.

The 45-year-old reality star flew to Japan to join her beau during his busy Formula-1 season.

The couple were spotted walking in the streets of Harajuku, in fan-shared pictures shared by the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

The pictures and videos showed the pair walking around with Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian, who seemingly visited Lewis to attend the matches as well. 

The F-1 driver and the Kardashian's ties go way back, as he is good friends with Kendall Jenner, and is a part of the same inner circle as their family. 

While some social media users expressed best wishes to the couple, some threatened the athlete for his performance, claiming that the "Kardashian curse" is upon him. 

Kim and Lewis recently started dating, and made their romance public on Super Bowl as they attended the game together and sat in the same booth.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret unveiled amid growing security concerns
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret unveiled amid growing security concerns
Justin Bieber breaks cover after 'heated exchange' with Usher at Oscars party
Justin Bieber breaks cover after 'heated exchange' with Usher at Oscars party
Nicole Kidman welcomes new romance in life post Keith Urban divorce
Nicole Kidman welcomes new romance in life post Keith Urban divorce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face rough security challenge over wedding leaks
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face rough security challenge over wedding leaks
Twist behind Zendaya, Tom Holland not denying wedding rumours
Twist behind Zendaya, Tom Holland not denying wedding rumours
Did RM perform at BTS comeback concert despite injury?
Did RM perform at BTS comeback concert despite injury?
Vin Diesel embraces Paul Walker's brother in heartfelt tribute
Vin Diesel embraces Paul Walker's brother in heartfelt tribute
50 Cent adds fuel to fire after Justin Bieber, Usher photo goes viral
50 Cent adds fuel to fire after Justin Bieber, Usher photo goes viral