Kim Kardashian makes sweet gesture for Lewis Hamilton amid F1 season

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton got separated during busy F1 season

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship is still going strong and the socialite publicly declared it with her latest move.

The 45-year-old reality star flew to Japan to join her beau during his busy Formula-1 season.

The couple were spotted walking in the streets of Harajuku, in fan-shared pictures shared by the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

The pictures and videos showed the pair walking around with Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian, who seemingly visited Lewis to attend the matches as well.

The F-1 driver and the Kardashian's ties go way back, as he is good friends with Kendall Jenner, and is a part of the same inner circle as their family.

While some social media users expressed best wishes to the couple, some threatened the athlete for his performance, claiming that the "Kardashian curse" is upon him.

Kim and Lewis recently started dating, and made their romance public on Super Bowl as they attended the game together and sat in the same booth.