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Chappell Roan addresses viral backlash over fan encounter amid Lollapalooza

Chappell Roan explains her side of the story after accusations of mistreating fans

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 22, 2026

Chappell Roan addresses viral backlash over fan encounter amid Lollapalooza
Chappell Roan explains her side of the story after accusations of mistreating fans

Chappell Roan stood up for her defence in a social media statement, after she faced severe criticism for her behaviour with fans.

The 27-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, March 22, and explained her "side of the story" of an encounter with footballer Joringho's daughter and wife which ended up with the security guard confronting them.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker claimed that she was not aware of the athlete's family staying at the same hotel as her, in Sao Paulo, and did not ask the security guard to go talk to them.

Roan apologised for the humiliation the mother and child faced, and noted that it was "unfair" for them to be treated this way when they were not even bothering the Grammy winner. 

The Casual songstress added that she does not hate her fans, contrary to the public opinion recently formed of her after she cleared her boundaries to fans invading her privacy.  

This comes after Joringho publicly shared the story on Instagram, telling his followers that "My daughter, like any child, recognized her[Roan], got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her. The worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”

He then alleged that a "large security guard" then spoke aggressively to them, "saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

Tagging Roan on Instagram, he then wrote, "WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

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