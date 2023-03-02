Erin Holland glows in peachy power suit

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland poses at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 2, 2023. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland's presence at the Gaddafi Stadium Thursday was a breath of fresh air, as she frolicked around the grounds in her glamorous power suit.

Erin's entry into the stadium — with her colleagues Urooj Mumtaz Khan, Daren Ganga and Mark Butcher — turned the ground's already cheery atmosphere with a burst of spring with her peachy outfit.



Ahead of the eighteenth Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Lahore between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, the former Miss World Australia was seen dressed in a coral peach suit posing for snaps for her Instagram feed with the league's presenter crew also in tow.

"When in doubt #SUITUP," she wrote in her Insta post followed by a peach emoji.

The Australian model, who is married to Aussie cricketer and Karachi Kings' all-rounder Ben Cutting, also penned a brief loving note for her fellow presenters.

"I adore crew @thepsl," her post's caption read.

A day earlier, the sports presenter was playing dress-up wearing a bridal gown at a local designer's outlet in Pakistan.

She "went shopping" at a boutique where an elegant bridal dress caught her eye. Erin slipped into the heavily embellished silver gown and posted an Instagram carousel with photos of herself looking ethereal in the regal dress.

"I die for the detail in these local designs.. what a dream!" she adored the beautiful embroidery of the gown.