Thursday Mar 02 2023
'Maghan Markle hated playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton'

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle hated playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton, according to a new book.

A Kensington Palace staffer has contributed some shocking details about Meghan Markle's attitude to biographer Tom Quinn’s new tell-all, “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.”

An excerpt of the book published in the Mirror says the Duchess of Sussex was "dazzled by the worldwide fame that being a princess would bring."

The book also reveals that Meghan "hated the constraints and the rules; she hated being a second-rate princess — second to Katherine Middleton, I mean."

“Most of all she hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extend pointless royal round,” the excerpt continues.

Markle also reportedly felt that she was being handled in a “slightly condescending way” by the Firm due to the fact that she wasn’t a blood royal, despite Middleton being treated in the same manner.

Kate, however, "does not have Meghan’s messianic tendencies" and was able to deal with the royal establishment better than the former actress, the aide alleges.

