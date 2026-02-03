Gracie Abrams sings praises for boyfriend Paul Mescal in sweet post

Gracie Abrams is head over heels in love on her boyfriend Paul mescal’s milestone birthday.

The singer, 26, pays sweet tribute to Mescal on his 30th birthday by sharing a carousel filled with many intimate, romantic and candid moments from their time spend together.

Abrams captioned the post that reads, ““My whole heart!!!!!!!!!! I love February 2,” Abrams wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday. I love you both more than words could ever describe. Thank you for making everything better.”

She soundtracked the post with Calico Skies, a song written by Paul McCartney for his late wife Linda McCartney.

Amongst many, one photo in the carousel featured the love birds sitting side by side at a baseball game, donning matching Boston Red Sox caps and sunglasses while in another image the couple pictured embracing on an empty stadium field.

The post also includes several pictures of Abram’s close pal Clemmy, whom she also affectionately referenced in the caption.

Earlier, People magazine stated about the couple’s romance that they “are deeply in love” and growing together as they navigate their busy lives.

The two started dating in June 204.