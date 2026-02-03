Christopher Nolan expresses concerns about Warner Bros-Netflix merger deal

'The Odyssey' director believes the merger will be major setback for industry

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has shared his two cents about the Warner Bros-Netflix merger deal.

Nolan sounded worried with his latest comments about the merger as he believes “loss of a major studio” will result in a major setback for the industry.

During a chat with Variety, the Inception director shared, “I think it’s a very worrying time for the industry. The loss of a major studio is a huge blow...”

According to him, a merger means there is going to be a loss of “jobs and consolidation.”

“There are encouraging noises, but that’s not the same as commitments”, said Nolan.

He further emphasized on the theatrical window of Warner Bros, which symbolically shows if the studio will continue to run as theatrical distributor or it will turn into a streamer.

The 55-year-old Oscar winning director added, “But the reality is, the issues on the television side and the streaming side are far more important to [the Director’s Guild of America].”

Nolan has been known to have a great filmography career as it includes films like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Tenet, Momento, Dunkirk and many more.

His fans are eagerly waiting for his new film The Odyssey, a Greek epic starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

The much-awaited movie is slated to release on July 17, 2026.