Kelly Clarkson sends fans into frenzy after revealing talk show's future

Kelly Clarkson teases ‘next chapter’ as she reveals talk show’s future

Kelly Clarkson is hanging up her boots as the longtime host of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The American Idol alum has announced the conclusion of her programme, while assuring her fans that “this isn’t goodbye.”

Her statement, shared via Instagram, began with a round of gratitude for the “outstanding group of people” she has worked with on the show.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner,” she continued. (Sic)

While the Stronger singer admitted that ending her show was “not an easy decision” to make, she revealed that it was an important one as she wishes to “prioritise” her kids moving forward, which she felt was “necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

Devoted fans of the programme quickly rallied around the latest announcement, letting Kelly know about their disappointment while wishing her well for the future.

“okay bye who is going to release daily covers that blow every other version of the song out of the water????” wondered the top comment on her post, referencing the show’s famous karaoke segment, called “Kellyoke”. (Sic)

In fact, Kelly’s covers proved to be the feature which the show’s fans seemed most worried about.

“CAN YOU PLEASE RELEASE ALL YOUR COVERS AS A GOODBYE GIFT?? we will miss you!!!!!!” one follower said.

“A full album of all your covers would be lovely!!” another insisted.

While actress Kerry Washington also emerged as a fan, as she left the comment, “You’re amazing Kelly! Sending you so much love and gratitude.”

Meanwhile, People has reported that The Kelly Clarkson Show will be airing all throughout fall 2026, while Kelly will exchange hosting duties with “a slate of special guest hosts.”

The daytime talk show premiered in 2019, spawning seven seasons so far and winning 24 Daytime Emmy Awards along the way, including four successive wins in the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Talk Show Host categories.