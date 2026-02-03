 
'Frozen 3' gets fresh update from Josh Gad

'Frozen 3' already breaking records ahead of its release

Geo News Digital Desk
February 03, 2026

Frozen, the most-loved animated Disney movie, has just received an exciting update from the film’s cast member regarding a third sequel.

Josh Gad, who plays Olaf the snowman in the fantasy movie, shared a picture on his Instagram featuring him holding a stuffed snowman. The photo also the creators and animators of the movie.

In the caption, he wrote, “3rd is always the charm. Time to build another snowman. #frozen3.”

Seven years after the last installment, another Frozen movie is returning to theatres with Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy working on it as directors.

Disney officially confirmed the third sequel in 2023 and confirmed that the production is underway. Now Josh’s latest post with the directors and producers show a promising sign of an important progress.

The news comes a few days after it was revealed that Gad, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel have made "record-breaking deals" for Frozen 3 and 4, which has been labelled as the highest amount any voice over actors have received in the history of animation.

Bell, while speaking about Frozen 3 in an interview with Variety, said previously that she has read the script, “That’s all I can say. I’m under lock and key.”

The much-anticipated Frozen sequel is set to release globally on November 24, 2027. 

