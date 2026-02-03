 
Cindy Crawford, Richard Gere reconnect as their kids team up on new series

Ryan Murphy miniseries ‘The Shards’ sees Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere together

Geo News Digital Desk
February 03, 2026

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere who were once one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples of the early ’90s are finding common ground again three decades after their divorce.

The pair who eloped in Las Vegas in 1991 and divorced four years later largely avoided each other since their split.

Crawford previously suggested their 17-year age gap contributed to the breakup, and in 2016 she admitted on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that Gere felt “like a stranger” to her.

Now their children, Kaia Gerber (24) and Homer Gere (25) are starring together in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming miniseries The Shards.

Their collaboration has prompted both families to rally in support which is softening decades of distance between the exes.

A source told Globe, “They’re dropping their defenses and playing nice and they’re doing it for the kids.”

Since their split both have built new lives.

Crawford has been married to Rande Gerber for nearly 28 years, raising Kaia and Presley, while the Pretty Woman actor remarried twice and is now father to three boys including two young sons with Alejandra Silva.

Still, neither has ever publicly disparaged the other.

In her 2015 memoir Becoming, Crawford explained why she left their relationship out entirely, “It’s not something I want to share… I wanted to be respectful.”

Though they haven’t been “quote unquote friends” in the years since their divorce, Kaia and Homer’s bond has created a bridge.

As the insider put it, “No matter what happens, you have to put aside old beef and … cheer on the younger generation.”

