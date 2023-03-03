 
sports
Reuters

Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph

First Test - South Africa v West Indies - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - March 2, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma.— Reuters

PRETORIA: Winning skipper Temba Bavuma will have mixed emotions about the start of his test captaincy after South Africa beat the West Indies in the first test at Centurion on Thursday but the diminutive batsman joined an unwanted club.

Bavuma, 32, was installed as the new test skipper just weeks before the two-test series when Dean Elgar was stripped of the job after heavy defeats in both England and Australia over the last six months for South Africa.

But while Bavuma led his side to a comfortable 87-run win over the West Indies on Thursday, his own performance left much to be desired.

He earned the unwanted distinction of becoming the fourth player to get a pair of ducks on his test captaincy debut after Mark Taylor (Australia), Rashid Latif (Pakistan) and Habibul Bashar (Bangladesh).

Bavuma was dismissed second ball in the first innings and the first ball in the second innings, which will fuel the debate over his place in the team and continuing to select a batsman who has scored a single century in 95 test innings.

But he was not the only failure with the bat as South Africa, who had won the toss, elected to bat and score 342 in the first innings only to wilt in the second innings and make 116.

It set the West Indies a target of 247 runs but they fell well short as the pace bowlers dominated the contest.

“We did not get many partnerships. The wicket did not get easier, there was variable bounce,” said Bavuma.

“But our lead eventually proved to be a lot. The bowlers need to rest, it was a big effort from them. The batters need to get together and work on our game plan. We need to do better next time,” he said after the victory.

Kagiso Rabada’s six-wicket haul in the second innings ensured victory within three days for South Africa.

“It wasn't the best wicket,” said the South African paceman, “but we made sure to keep up a good intensity and do well.”

