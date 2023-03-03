'Yellowjackets' might end with season 5, creators confirm

Yellowjackets, with its season 2 hitting the screens on March, 24 is most likely to end in the 5th season.

With high anticipation for Yellowjackets season 2, the creators have revealed that the series is might end with season 5.

The thrilling series garnered fans attention from the release of its first episode, which presented shocking twists and turns.

Having an interesting storyline has resulted in seven Primetime Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci for their performances.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson talk about sticking to a 5-season-long arc for the show.

Lyle reveals that their “original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for that."

The co-creator further explained that "there's always room for things," adding that they don't really see the series being more than a five-season show.

“I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you're telling such a deeply serialized story and it's about these characters' lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever. This isn't really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere."

Yellowjackets depicts the story of a group of girl soccer players of New Jersey high school.

Their plane crashes deep in the woods while traveling for a national tournament in the '90s, they attempt to stay alive while also tracking their present day lives.