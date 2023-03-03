 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Selena Gomez returns to TikTok, reacts to Lizzo’s new blue hair transformation

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Selena Gomez and Lizzo had a sweet exchange on TikTok as the Wolves singer officially ended her social media break.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, showered love on Lizzo, who debuted her new look using Gomez’s viral quote to show off her brand new blue hair on TikTok.

The Special hitmaker, 34, on Thursday revealed her new dyed hair with royal blue highlights. Lizzo used Gomez’s viral quote from the Teen Vogue Party as she talked about adding blue color to her hair.

Milan y’all ready? ????????‍????

For the unversed, Gomez said at the event, “Got some blur going on”. Gomez further enthusiastically added that she liked to add a little edge and pop in her hair and wanted to do something different.

As Gomez saw Lizzo’s clip of new hair going viral, she reacted in the comment section and dropped a blue heart emoticon.

Lizzo later replied with kissing icon on Gomez’s comment.

Gomez’s adorable reaction on Lizzo’s post came days after the Calm Down announced break from social media because of all the drama in Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber feud. 

