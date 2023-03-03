 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Prince Harry’s grasp on reality as ‘low grade’ as his school grades

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Prince Harry is being ridiculed for having a grasp on reality, that almost rivals his ‘low grade’ test scores in A-levels.

Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online.

The piece started by addressing news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to the eviction and read, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly upset about this ‘cruel eviction’ — oh my aching sides — although they are hardly roaming the prairies in a covered wagon, worrying about finding fresh water before nightfall.”

Harry’s only got low-grade A-levels in Art and Geography and a tenuous grasp on reality, but even he must understand that every action has a consequence — even royal ones. And if he didn’t, he does now.”

