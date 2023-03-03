 
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts

Jenna Ortega addressed the stereotypes about Gen Z. during her latest appearance on the Hot Ones, on Thursday.

Ortega, who rose to overnight fame after her breakout performance in Netflix hit series Wednesday, spoke out against the stereotypes about teenagers that annoy her.

The former Disney Channel star, 20, was asked if there's a Gen Z Trope or stereotype about teenagers in scripts that "gets under" her skin.

Unsurprisingly, Ortega was quick to call out some misconceptions about high schoolers. She said, “it’s always the bratty teen, bad mouth teen or a lot of times unintelligent, which I don’t think is true.”

The Scream VI actress noticed that teenagers are often depicted as "unintelligent," which does not reflect her generation because so much is "accessible to them on the Internet."

Ortega insisted, "I wish that they were given a bit more credit. We can be smart, sometimes!"

Later, the You actress elaborated on why she calls the horror drama her 'second home' and a past interview, in which she joked that there's something about her face that 'people always want to throw blood on it.'

Ortega starrer Wednesday has been renewed for second season, Netflix confirmed.

