Saturday Mar 04 2023
US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

US President is not expected to attend the coronation of King Charles which takes place on May 6, TIME reported while citing sources.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a White House official told the publication, “That does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend.” 

The official stressed that Biden’s schedule for May had not yet been finalized.

Earlier Daily Mail reported that foreign governments have been notified of the royal family's intent to invite foreign monarchs and other world leaders to attend the coronation and formal invitations are set to be sent out in April.

According to TIME, aspokesperson for the British Embassy in Washington told it via email that Buckingham Palace would release an update on who is confirmed to attend the coronation “in due course.”

Charles became King in September upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. 

