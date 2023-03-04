 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
Jennifer Aniston breaks down the one thing she’d take for granted

Jennifer Aniston has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into the things she’s taken for granted, in her younger years.

Aniston weighed in on everything during her most recent interview with InStyle magazine.

She started the conversation off by lauding the benefits of ample sleep and admitted, “Sleep is extraordinary. It's beautiful.”

“But, boy did I take it for granted when we were young,” she also added.

“When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, 'I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,' and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be.”

But “All of your body is getting all the work done that it put itself through during the day. You realize a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues. It's a deficit you won't ever get back.”

Hence, on days she fails to get a good nights’ sleep in, “I don't push myself so hard [in a workout] because that will lead to an injury when your body and your brain aren't fully rested.”

“I just try to do my best and just figure out everything possible that will ensure a good night's sleep.”

