 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus teams up with Disney for a new concert special

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Miley Cyrus teams up with Disney for a new concert special
Miley Cyrus teams up with Disney for a new concert special

Miley Cyrus, who shot to fame with her Disney show Hannah Montana, announced that she is reteaming up with the company for a new concert special on Friday, March 3th, 2023, via Page Six.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker will be performing her newly-released hit single, Flowers, including seven other songs from her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, for the latest instalment of her Backyard Sessions.

Additionally, the setlist will include one of Cyrus’ chart-topping classics as well as a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright, according to a press release obtained by the outlet.

Cyrus’ latest collaboration with Disney comes nearly two decades after she became a household name owing to her portrayal of Hannah Montana, a fictional pop star who led a double life as an average teenage girl named Miley Stewart.

The actress and singer launched Backyard Sessions back in 2012 when she posted videos of herself online as she sang acoustic versions of hit songs. A rendition of her godmother Dolly Parton’s Jolene became quite popular among fans.

The digital series continued in 2015 with covers of Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over and The Turtles’ Happy Together, while the 2020 edition featured Britney Spears’ Gimme More and Pearl Jam’s Just Breathe, among others.

The special, which is interspersed with new interview footage, premieres March 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Disney+, the same day the 12-track LP drops.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals what animal he wants to be reincarnated as

Prince Harry reveals what animal he wants to be reincarnated as
Shania Twain talks ‘uncontrollable fragility’ over ex-husband’s affair

Shania Twain talks ‘uncontrollable fragility’ over ex-husband’s affair
Jennifer Aniston breaks down the one thing she’d take for granted

Jennifer Aniston breaks down the one thing she’d take for granted
Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo
Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry
Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations

Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations
King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth
Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?