Gorgeous in green: Sania Mirza slays in recent pictures

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who is famous for not only her remarkable career as an athlete but also for her dress sense, once again dropped jaws by sharing her pictures on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the 36-year-old athlete dropped her gorgeous photos wearing a viridian green separates.

The tennis player could be seen wearing a silk-printed blouse with loose trousers and nude heels.

The mum-of-one completed her look with basic gold jewellery and natural makeup. Sania tied her hair into a loose ponytail with strands of hair falling on her face.

The tennis star is spending some quality time at her home in Dubai before jetting off to her hometown Hyderabad in India where she will bid adieu to the game she's been playing for the last 20 years.

Recently, she informed her fans and tennis buffs about where they can find tickets to attend her farewell match. The much-awaited mega event has been titled 'Game. Set. Celebrate!' and will take place on Sunday, March 5 at the LB Tennis Stadium, Hyderabad.

"I'm ready to Game. Set. Celebrate! in Hyderabad on 5th March!" Sania wrote on her Instagram post.



