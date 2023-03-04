Lily-Rose Depp rejects 'The Idol' shocking claims

Lily-Rose Depp moved to defend her director Sam Levinson after the upcoming HBO series The Idol was marred with production allegations, such as “torture porn.”

According to Rolling Stones, the actor said, “Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with.

Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space and my input and opinions more valued.

Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way—it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it.”

But, one production member of the show confided, “What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century.

The things that we subject our talent and stars to, the forces that put people in the spotlight, and how that can be manipulated in the post-Trump world.”

But then they added, “It went from satire to the thing it was satirizing.”

Another production member disclosed, “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”

Meanwhile, HBO released the statement, stating, “[The Idol is one of our] most exciting and provocative original programs. The creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”