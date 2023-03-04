 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Willem Dafoe promotes himself for 'Joker 2'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Willem Dafoe promotes himself for Joker 2
Willem Dafoe promotes himself for 'Joker 2'

Willem Dafoe, famous for playing Green Goblin in The Spider-Man series, is still eyeing a new dark nemesis role: the Joker.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show, the veteran actor responded to growing calls for him to essay the Batman's foe, on which he cheekily replied, "Hasn't that been done?"

However, he said, "You know, talk to Warner Bros... I floated an idea a while ago, but it didn't quite happen, so..."

"Listen, I didn't really float it to them, Dafoe continued. I just mentioned it in an interview, and then it kind of went out on the internet. But I thought it would be cool for me to play an imposter — like slipstreaming his thing."

Earlier, the star suggested portraying the villain's version in 2019's Joker sequel.

"There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter," he told GQ.

"So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn't the Joker.

And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did.

I fantasized about that. But other than that, I am not talking to anybody [about it]. You're the first one."

More From Entertainment:

Fans of K-pop group NCT’s Lucas demand statement from SM Entertainment

Fans of K-pop group NCT’s Lucas demand statement from SM Entertainment

V from BTS crashes Jungkook’s live broadcast

V from BTS crashes Jungkook’s live broadcast
Double Oscar Nominee Shane Boris identifies similarities between his two documentaries

Double Oscar Nominee Shane Boris identifies similarities between his two documentaries
Ed Sheeran thanks Taylor Swift for connecting him to Aaron Dessner, ‘you rock’

Ed Sheeran thanks Taylor Swift for connecting him to Aaron Dessner, ‘you rock’
Soobin from K-pop group TXT meets his idol Bebe Rexha

Soobin from K-pop group TXT meets his idol Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha insists she will 'never' date a musician

Bebe Rexha insists she will 'never' date a musician

Brooklyn celebrates 24th birthday in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz and reunited family

Brooklyn celebrates 24th birthday in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz and reunited family
Jungkook from BTS calls out obsessive fans on a recent live

Jungkook from BTS calls out obsessive fans on a recent live
Donnie Yen's concerns revised 'John Wick 4' role name

Donnie Yen's concerns revised 'John Wick 4' role name
'Ant-Man 3' star Jonathan Majors reacts to negative reviews

'Ant-Man 3' star Jonathan Majors reacts to negative reviews
Hasan Minhaj wonders 'what is the significance of these awards shows?'

Hasan Minhaj wonders 'what is the significance of these awards shows?'
David Beckham makes stunning appearance with daughter Harper at Victoria’s show

David Beckham makes stunning appearance with daughter Harper at Victoria’s show