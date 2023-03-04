Willem Dafoe promotes himself for 'Joker 2'

Willem Dafoe, famous for playing Green Goblin in The Spider-Man series, is still eyeing a new dark nemesis role: the Joker.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show, the veteran actor responded to growing calls for him to essay the Batman's foe, on which he cheekily replied, "Hasn't that been done?"

However, he said, "You know, talk to Warner Bros... I floated an idea a while ago, but it didn't quite happen, so..."

"Listen, I didn't really float it to them, Dafoe continued. I just mentioned it in an interview, and then it kind of went out on the internet. But I thought it would be cool for me to play an imposter — like slipstreaming his thing."

Earlier, the star suggested portraying the villain's version in 2019's Joker sequel.

"There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter," he told GQ.

"So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn't the Joker.

And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did.

I fantasized about that. But other than that, I am not talking to anybody [about it]. You're the first one."