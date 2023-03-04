 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
David Beckham makes stunning appearance with daughter Harper at Victoria’s show

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

David Beckham wowed fans with his latest appearance in Paris as he stepped out for wife Victoria Beckham's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The football legend, 47, was spotted holding hands with his youngest child, daughter Harper-Seven, 11, as they donned matching outfits to support Victoria at her fashion show.

David looked dapper as he donned a navy suit with a black button-up shirt for the occasion. Keeping it low-key, the British footballer added a pair of black sunglasses to his look.

Harper, on the other hand, looked equally classy as she kept her look a little more office chic in a suit with a plain white T-shirt.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, David shared a sweet selfie beside his daughter and captioned it "@victoriabeckham So grown up," alongside a dramatic sad icon.

The entire Beckham clan was reunited in the French capital to attend the glamorous show. Dressed in matching outfits, the Beckhams put on a united front to support Victoria.

The Posh Spice star shared a picture of the entire family posing in their best VB clothing ahead of the show. "I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much," she said before tagging everyone in the photo.

"Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)," sharing that her son Romeo is absent from the family trip.

