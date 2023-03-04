 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Bebe Rexha insists she will 'never' date a musician

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Bebe Rexha insists she will never date a musician
Bebe Rexha insists she will 'never' date a musician 

Singer Bebe Rexha is confident she doesn’t want to date a musician.

The 33-year-old Say My Name singer opened up about her love life while promoting her new single Heart Wants What It Wants.

She listed “honesty, trust and happiness” as essentials in a relationship. The singer-songwriter also insisted her prospective partner will be from a different profession.

“There have been guys though, in the industry that have tried,” she shared. “I tried going on a date in the past, like, you know, and I was like, ‘This is not going to happen. This is not going to work for me… It’s just too much.’”

Singer Bebe Rexha is slated to perform at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards as the headliner.

Rexha will be singing her new international hit single, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, a Grammy-nominated collaboration between herself and David Guetta.

“I’ve always loved the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! I can’t wait to perform and see who gets slimed.”

American singer and songwriter signed with Warner Records in 2013. She received songwriting credits on Eminem's single "The Monster" (which later received the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance) and has also contributed songwriting to songs recorded by Shinee, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas.

Rexha released her debut extended play in 2015, I Don't Wanna Grow Up, which saw the reasonable commercial success of her singles "I Can't Stop Drinking About You" and "I'm Gonna Show You Crazy".

knows what her heart doesn’t want, and it’s to date a musician.

The 33-year-old chanteuse opened up about her love life while promoting her new single “Heart Wants What It Wants,” sharing what she was looking for at the moment.

She listed “honesty, trust and happiness” as essentials in a relationship. Apparently, her perspective partners also need to have a different profession.

Bebe told ET Canada that she wasn’t interested in dating a fellow musician and that she had “never” done so.

“There have have been guys though, in the industry that have tried,” she shared. “I tried going on a date in the past, like, you know, and I was like, ‘This is not going to happen. This is not going to work for me… It’s just too much.’”

Singer Bebe Rexha is slated to perform at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards as the headliner.

Rexha will be singing her new international hit single, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, a Grammy-nominated collaboration between herself and David Guetta.

The chart-topping artist expressed her excitement towards headlining the upcoming awards show.

“I’ve always loved the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! I can’t wait to perform and see who gets slimed.”

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn celebrates 24th birthday in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz and reunited family

Brooklyn celebrates 24th birthday in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz and reunited family
Jungkook from BTS calls out obsessive fans on a recent live

Jungkook from BTS calls out obsessive fans on a recent live
Donnie Yen's concerns revised 'John Wick 4' role name

Donnie Yen's concerns revised 'John Wick 4' role name
'Ant-Man 3' star Jonathan Majors reacts to negative reviews

'Ant-Man 3' star Jonathan Majors reacts to negative reviews
Hasan Minhaj wonders 'what is the significance of these awards shows?'

Hasan Minhaj wonders 'what is the significance of these awards shows?'
David Beckham makes stunning appearance with daughter Harper at Victoria’s show

David Beckham makes stunning appearance with daughter Harper at Victoria’s show
BTS’ Jungkook reacts to J-Hope's new single ‘On the Street’

BTS’ Jungkook reacts to J-Hope's new single ‘On the Street’
Prince Andrew ‘resists' King Charles III's latest decision

Prince Andrew ‘resists' King Charles III's latest decision
K-pop group New Jeans have gained 100 million streams on their track ‘Cookie’

K-pop group New Jeans have gained 100 million streams on their track ‘Cookie’
'Blonde' star defends Marilyn Monroe's biopic

'Blonde' star defends Marilyn Monroe's biopic
Gigi Hadid hopes 'Next in Fashion' season 2 will inspire viewers

Gigi Hadid hopes 'Next in Fashion' season 2 will inspire viewers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't resist King Charles' shocking decision

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't resist King Charles' shocking decision