 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

John Legend claims he’s in awe of Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy recover

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

John Legend claims he’s in awe of Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy recover
John Legend claims he’s in awe of Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy recover

John Legend turns to fans and gushes over Chrissy Teigen’s strength and awe-inspiring recovery from pregnancy.

These admissions have been shared by Legend, during the course of his chat with People magazine.

There, he gushed over the new adjustment period in their lives and even lauded wife Chrissy Teigen’s recovery.

“There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it,” he claimed.

“She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that.”

For those unversed, the couple is parents to three kids, Luna, 6½, and son Miles, 4½, Esti, newborn and even angel baby Jack.

While gushing over it, Legend admitted, "[It's] very exciting. was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love.”

“I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier.”

Plus, while “I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows.”

“And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later. So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year.”

More From Entertainment:

Rebel Wilson reveals her first impression of Meghan Markle: ‘not as cool’

Rebel Wilson reveals her first impression of Meghan Markle: ‘not as cool’
Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show
Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home
Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan
Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry
Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down
Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?

Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?