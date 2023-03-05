Prince Harry’s ‘vindictive, tortured self-interest’ put on display

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry has effectively put his “vindictive, tortured self-interest” out for the entire world to see.



Royal commentator and author Tom Bower brought these admissions to light, in a piece for The Sun.

Mr Bower admissions have followed a series of accusations against the Duke of Sussex, for his alleged malice, treachery, brazen self-indulgence, on an epic scale.

Before signing off he even bashed Prince Harry’s claims about compassion and claimed, “Despite speaking endlessly about compassion, it is clear that therapy has not reduced his vindictive, tortured self-interest.”

“Therapy has fuelled the flames of a self-important victim’s eternal vengeance to betray his family.”