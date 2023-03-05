 
PSL 2023: Kieron Pollard gets heat over Shafique send-off

Kieron Pollard gestures at Abdullah Shafique during the 13th over of the first innings of the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 4, 2023.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reprimanded Multan Sultans all-rounder Kieron Pollard for a level-one breach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Pollard — who gave a fiery send-off to Qalandars’ Abdullah Shafique — violated Article 2.5, which prohibits the use of “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

"The incident occurred in the 13th over of the first innings when Pollard, after taking Abdullah Shafique’s catch off his own bowling, signalled towards the pavilion in a clear gesture of send-off," the PCB said in a press release.

The statement further added: "Pollard pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Muhammad Javed Malik. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Martin Saggers and Faisal Afridi, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Shozab Raza."

It must be noted that Qalandars became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the PSL after defeating Sultans by 21 runs.

While chasing the 181-run target, Sultans were restricted to 159-7 in 20 overs.

Pollard scored 39 runs in 28 balls but that was not enough to get Sultans over the line.

The closing ceremony and final of PSL 8 will be played on March 19 in Qalandars, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

