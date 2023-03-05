 
BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts

The song debuted at No. 16 on the Spotify Charts
J-Hope from BTS' new track On The Street has entered the Spotify Global Charts. The song is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.

The track is also dominating multiple iTunes charts all over the world following its release on March 3rd. According to BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment, the song had already hit No. 1 in over 80 regions only a day after its release including Italy, Canada and Sweden.

It also made a quick debut at No. 16 on the Spotify Global Chart after it accumulated a whopping 3,294,403 streams on the day of its release.

The announcement of the track came after it was confirmed that J-Hope had started the process of his military enlistment. This is why the track has fans feeling sentimental as J-Hope talks about his past, present and future as a performer and his journey with his fans.

