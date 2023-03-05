Kelsea Ballerini sings songs inspired by Morgan Evans divorce in 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Kelsea Ballerini sang out her emotions from Morgan Evans' divorce during Saturday Night Live debut.

Making her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on March 4, Kelsea Ballerini appeared onstage midway through the show to sing Blindsided from her recently released album, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

The show was hosted by Travis Kelce, who was making his debut as a host.

As per People, the country singer's album is "heavily" inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Ballerini, 29, donned a skin-tight black outfit for her performance in which a silhouette danced in the background behind a lit-up screen.

Later in the show, Ballerini also sang Penthouse, also from her album, wearing a long, flowing white gown with a slit down the leg.







