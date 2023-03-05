Fede Alvarez finalises young cast for ninth 'Alien' movie: Check out

Fede Alvarez has rounded off the cast for his upcoming Alien film, the ninth installment of the science-fiction horror franchise from Century Studios.

On Sunday, March 5, the final cast was announced which included David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Fede Alvarez, known for Don’t Breathe and the remake of Evil Dead, is directing the film which is set to start shooting in Budapest on March 9.

The upcoming ninth installment of the Alien franchise will focus on a group of young people, facing the titular alien, a creature known as a Xenomorph.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, is producing this time too.

Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), Elizabeth Cantillon (Persuasion) and Tom Moran (The Donut King) are executive producing.