PSL 2023: How can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

Quetta Gladiators, after their sixth loss of the season against Islamabad United on Sunday, is on the verge of elimination from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. However, the door of qualification has not completely shut on QG yet.

But, for Quetta to qualify for the playoffs now, the gods of fortune will have to heavily favour them.

The 2019 champions can qualify for the playoffs in two scenarios.

Scenario 1



The first and simpler scenario where the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team can qualify for the playoffs is if they win all their remaining games and Peshawar Zalmi loses all four of their remaining league games.

In this case, Quetta can reach 8 points while Peshawar would be stuck on 6 points.

Scenario 2

The second and more complicated scenario for QG's qualification is if they win all their games, and Babar Azam-led Peshawar wins one of their remaining four games. In this case, both Quetta and Peshawar will have eight points and the playoffs qualification would be decided on run rate.

Islamabad United edge Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United defeated Quetta by two wickets in the 21st fixture of the eighth edition of PSL at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

United chased down the 180-run target in 19.3 overs and became the second team to qualify for the playoffs of PSL 8 after Lahore Qalandars.

Islamabad United pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was named the player of the match for his brilliant spell of 3-25 in four overs.



