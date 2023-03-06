 
sports
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

PSL 2023: How can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Quetta Gladiators players in a huddle in a game against Islamabad United on March 5, 2023.—Twitter@thePSLt20
Quetta Gladiators players in a huddle in a game against Islamabad United on March 5, 2023.—[email protected]

Quetta Gladiators, after their sixth loss of the season against Islamabad United on Sunday, is on the verge of elimination from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. However, the door of qualification has not completely shut on QG yet.

PSL 2023: How can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

But, for Quetta to qualify for the playoffs now, the gods of fortune will have to heavily favour them.

The 2019 champions can qualify for the playoffs in two scenarios. 

Scenario 1

The first and simpler scenario where the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team can qualify for the playoffs is if they win all their remaining games and Peshawar Zalmi loses all four of their remaining league games.

In this case, Quetta can reach 8 points while Peshawar would be stuck on 6 points.

Scenario 2

The second and more complicated scenario for QG's qualification is if they win all their games, and Babar Azam-led Peshawar wins one of their remaining four games. In this case, both Quetta and Peshawar will have eight points and the playoffs qualification would be decided on run rate.

Islamabad United edge Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United defeated Quetta by two wickets in the 21st fixture of the eighth edition of PSL at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

United chased down the 180-run target in 19.3 overs and became the second team to qualify for the playoffs of PSL 8 after Lahore Qalandars.

Islamabad United pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was named the player of the match for his brilliant spell of 3-25 in four overs. 


More From Sports:

Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd

Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd
PSL 2023: Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators to seal playoff berth

PSL 2023: Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators to seal playoff berth
What changes are likely in Pakistan squad for Afghanistan T20Is?

What changes are likely in Pakistan squad for Afghanistan T20Is?
PSL 2023: Kieron Pollard gets heat over Shafique send-off

PSL 2023: Kieron Pollard gets heat over Shafique send-off
PSL 2023: Faheem Ashraf reveals Islamabad United's secret of success

PSL 2023: Faheem Ashraf reveals Islamabad United's secret of success
PSL 2023: When can I play, David Warner asks Rashid Khan

PSL 2023: When can I play, David Warner asks Rashid Khan
PSL 2023: Shan Masood ready to die for Babar Azam

PSL 2023: Shan Masood ready to die for Babar Azam
Giorgio Chiellini celebrates his maiden goal with LAFC win in MLS

Giorgio Chiellini celebrates his maiden goal with LAFC win in MLS
Mbappe sets milestone as all-time top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe sets milestone as all-time top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain
Harlequins' Marcus Smith shines with win over Exeter

Harlequins' Marcus Smith shines with win over Exeter
Diego Simeone becomes legend with Atletico Madrid's record

Diego Simeone becomes legend with Atletico Madrid's record
PSL 2023: Azam Khan to win over critics with flab-to-fit Journey

PSL 2023: Azam Khan to win over critics with flab-to-fit Journey