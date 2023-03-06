 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite
Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite

Rihanna shows off her son’s jealous side as he cries over not being invited to the Oscars despite his unborn sibling getting ‘invited to everything’.

The singer-songwriter showed a sneak peek of the entire moment, over on Instagram.

For those unversed the first-time Academy Award nominee is currently pregnant with her second.

The post included a series of close-up images, and even a video of the little guy.

It was the caption that wound up being the icing on the cake however, for it reads, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him”.

Shortly after the post went live, many a Hollywood A-listers urged the singer to bring her son as they would offer their baby sitting services free of charge.

Rihanna shows off baby boy’s sobs as unborn siblings gets Oscars invite

Whereas others on the other hand, joined in on the fun and poked fun at the first-born and “Why he complaining, he already featured in the Met Gala while they built a marble statue in their honor”

Where as another wondered, “being on the cover of vogue twice isn’t enough?! lol he’s so sweet”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise reportedly ecstatic over Oscar nomination for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in a car crash
Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors

Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors
Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’

Britney Spears’ family planning another intervention? ‘She has everyone concerned’
King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK

King Charles' decision to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation criticised in UK
Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat

Harry and Meghan to be offered Buckingham Palace flat
Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan and Harry can't skip King Charles coronation

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup

Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week with space age lineup
'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office

'Creed III' ounches its way to top of N.America box office
Prince Harry wishes Meghan Markle was 'trained' by 'Special Forces' before wedding

Prince Harry wishes Meghan Markle was 'trained' by 'Special Forces' before wedding
Prince Harry became 'prized target' of 'terrorists' before Meghan Markle wedding

Prince Harry became 'prized target' of 'terrorists' before Meghan Markle wedding
Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament

Meghan Markle was told Queen aide was 'too busy' to give her wedding ornament