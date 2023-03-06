 
entertainment
Adele surprises newly wedded couple with adorable keepsake: Video

Adele surprises newly wedded couple with adorable keepsake: Video

Adele has just surprised a newly wedded couple with a keepsake in celebration of their wedding, and social media is abuzz.

To make the concert memorable for the bride and groom, Adele stopped her performance mid-way to sign the train of the bride’s gown.

The Easy On Me singer’s moment was tapped by fans that were in attendance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Oh, did you just get married?” the singer was heard asking in the video.

She even repeated the announcement on the mic to celebrate their big day and offered to sign the bride’s white dress with a marker that her husband provided.

The video in question was shared by the groom and included a caption that reads, “@adele please excuse my clammy hands. This was my most major fan girl moment lol.”

Check it out Below:



