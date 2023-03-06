 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry too much ‘of a danger’ to attend Coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry’s mere presence will be ‘too much of a security’ risk and thus, should steer clear of the Coronation, so as to avoid hurting Prince Harry.

Royal commentator and expert Lizzue Cundy made these admissions.

Her claims were shared during a candid interview with Express UK.

There, she explained, “I personally don't think they should. Number one, it's a security risk with him saying about the Taliban.”

“He's not only put himself in danger but he's put his family as well as the nation [in danger]”

“So personally for that reason I don't think they should go,” she also added when asked whether it would be wise for Prince Harry to attend the Coronation.

“I also think it would be very awkward,” she also added before concluding.

“I think they will be booed and for their own sake - the country has seen them for what they are, America, over the pond has seen them for what they are - stay away,” Ms Cundy added before concluding. 

