 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani unveils 'three best qualities' about husband Sidharth Malhotra

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Kiara Advani also talks about her life after marriage
Kiara Advani also talks about her 'life after marriage'

Kiara Advani shares three qualities of her husband Sidharth Malhotra that she loves the most.

Recently in an interview, Kiara was asked to tell the three great qualities about Sid that she loves. She responded saying: “Only 3?”

The Kabir Singh actress added: “He is very respectful of everybody- seniors, juniors, everyone around him. He's got this quality, that he makes you feel very respected,”

Lastly, she revealed that “he has got a very loving way towards people. And the third quality would be, I think, that he is a great partner. He is always motivating me whether it’s working out, or trying new things. He is very adventurous, very driven. He has got that fire in him so it's contagious.”

Advani further spoke about her life after marriage. She stated: “I used to live in my parents' home so my mom did it all. I have so much respect and value for her right now.”

Kiara Advani calls her life after marriage as lovely. According to her, it is a beautiful phase of life, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film on social partition 'Bheed': Teaser out now

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film on social partition 'Bheed': Teaser out now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui pens long note in response to ex-wife's allegations: See post

Nawazuddin Siddiqui pens long note in response to ex-wife's allegations: See post
Sanjay Dutt confirms his role in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Sanjay Dutt confirms his role in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Ranbir Kapoor calls failure of 'Bombay Velvet' his 'lowest phase' of career

Ranbir Kapoor calls failure of 'Bombay Velvet' his 'lowest phase' of career
Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update

Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update
Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'

Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'
'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise

'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise
'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan

'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan
Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video