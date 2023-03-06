 
Monday Mar 06 2023
Keanu Reeves regrets turning down 'Wolverine' role? Deets inside

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside
Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside

Keanu Reeves recently got candid about the regrets that he has for his acting career.

Reeves, who is currently busy promoting the John Wick: Chapter 4, joined As Me Anything session on Reddit, and discussed his career choices.

The Matrix star, 58, was asked if regretted turning down any role in his career to which he answered in negative.

However, the Constantine actor did reveal that he always dreamed of playing a certain classic comic book hero.

“Has there ever been a role in your career that you regret turning down?” asked one Redditor.

“No…but I did always want to play Wolverine,” Reeves admitted.

Reeves didn’t explain as to whether he simply desired the role or lost out to Hugh Jackman, who has played the X-Men hero in nine movies and will be reprising the iconic role in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Moreover, Reeves will be returning to his DC Comics character, paranormal detective John Constantine, in the long-awaited sequel to 2005’s Constantine.

