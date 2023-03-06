 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow
'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who played villain Vecna in the sci-fi show, wanted to essay the Gotham City villain Scarecrow role in the new DC universe.

Speaking to Geek House Show, Bower named the comic character he liked playing on the big screen.

"There's been a lot of chatter about Scarecrow recently..." he added.

"That would be cool. To do that, that would be fun. Something weird and spooky like that, that would be great!"

Meanwhile, Murphy was initially set for the Bruce Wayne character before doing the Scarecrow role.

"I don't believe I was close to landing that role [Batman]. The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it," he told The Hollywood Reporter two years ago.

"So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material."

More From Entertainment:

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet

Oscar movies highlight very real threats to our own planet
Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache

Willem Dafoe reveals reason for growing moustache
Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'

Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses viral SAG Awards moment with Michelle Yeoh, ‘no idea’
Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce

Mahershala Ali first choice to play Joel in 'The Last of Us': Jeffrey Pierce
Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Johnny Depp sells Heath Ledger, Bob Marley portraits for thousands of dollars

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change
David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’

David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, ‘who wore it best?’
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 releases highlight medley for new album
Netflix making documentary series about convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

Netflix making documentary series about convicted pedophile Gary Glitter
Ryan Reynolds shares shocking opinion about 'Green Lantern'

Ryan Reynolds shares shocking opinion about 'Green Lantern'

K-Pop group New Jeans overtake BTS on Melon Chart

K-Pop group New Jeans overtake BTS on Melon Chart