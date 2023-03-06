'Stranger Things' actor Jamie Campbell Bower wants to play Scarecrow

Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who played villain Vecna in the sci-fi show, wanted to essay the Gotham City villain Scarecrow role in the new DC universe.

Speaking to Geek House Show, Bower named the comic character he liked playing on the big screen.

"There's been a lot of chatter about Scarecrow recently..." he added.

"That would be cool. To do that, that would be fun. Something weird and spooky like that, that would be great!"

Meanwhile, Murphy was initially set for the Bruce Wayne character before doing the Scarecrow role.

"I don't believe I was close to landing that role [Batman]. The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it," he told The Hollywood Reporter two years ago.

"So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material."