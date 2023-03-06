 
Candice Patton bids emotional goodbye to 'The Flash'

The Flash's actor Candice Patton bids emotional farewell to the Arrowverse as Iris West-Allen.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share his feelings, "about to shoot my last shot of the flash, there are no words.."

Later, a teary-eyed Patron in a video said, "Fragile ** rn." "No way to fully process. Just.. thank you."

This came on the heels when the actor teased The Flash's final season was going to be "very Barry and Iris-heavy" in order "to send them off in a way that will please" the fanbase.

They have a legacy to fulfil, so hopefully, we'll get to that. I'm eager to see [what happens], as well."

Earlier, showrunner Eric Wallace said, "It's the last season premiere. We all know Stephen Amell is returning to the show, and it's the last time we get to work with Stephen as the Arrow.

There are some very special things [in the series finale], you're going to see a lot of familiar faces from the past popping up here and there, and it all ties into something that Barry's been struggling with ever since season one.

I can't say more than that. Let's just say the events of season one are still unresolved and Barry doesn't realise it until this year. Resolving those issues provides the emotional climax for our series finale at the end of season nine."

