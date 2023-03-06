Kerry Washington wears Whitney Houston's famous 1996 red halter dress at the American Black Film Festival

Kerry Washington paid homage to the legendary Whitney Houston, as she led the American Black Film Honours.

On Sunday night, March 5, Kerry Washington stepped on the red carpet in the exact same Marc Bouwer-designed dress that the late, Whitney Houston wore to perform at BET's Walk of Fame awards gala in 1996.

As per Daily Mail, the Emmy-winning producer wore the curve-hugging cocktail creation featuring red velvet ruching and a halter neckline.

Taking to Instagram, the Scandal alum shared her photo in the iconic dress and captioned it, "No lies told. Whitney Houston's actual @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996. So incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come!"

"Image architect" Law Roach, borrowed the dress from the Marc Bouwer archives and paired it with red heels.



