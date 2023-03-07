 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
King Charles’ Coronation invite doesn’t mean he ‘wants’ Prince Harry ‘there’

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were possibly not invited to the Coronation directly by King Charles.

Royal commentator and journalist Jack Royston noted that detail in the response of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the upcoming ceremony of the monarch, via Express Daily UK.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Royston shared if he was surprised to learn the Sussexes had been invited to the Coronation.

“It’s the right thing for the reputation of the monarchy,” he said. “If you are going to look back in 20, 30-year time, the monarchy always has to present itself as being above the cycle of drama, above the soap opera, and too good for revenge, basically.”

He continued, “So, I am not actually surprised they got the invite, but I think it’s quite interesting the comment that came from Meghan and Harry’s office, that they were invited by the King’s office, so Charles didn’t ring Harry and told him I want you there.”

When the news of the coronation invitation surfaced, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said over the weekend, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation.”

The representative of Meghan and Harry added the pair would not immediately disclose whether they will attend the event or not.

