 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid ‘worried sick’ as Gigi Hadid ‘can’t quit’ Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Bella Hadid ‘worried sick’ as Gigi Hadid ‘can’t quit’ Leonardo DiCaprio
Bella Hadid ‘worried sick’ as Gigi Hadid ‘can’t quit’ Leonardo DiCaprio 

Bella Hadid is said to be concerned for her sister Gigi Hadid who cannot get over her former rumoured beau Leonardo DiCaprio.

An insider told Radar Online that the close friends of the supermodel have discovered that she is still in contact with the Titanic star despite calling off romance with him.

The source said Gigi was “overjoyed” when she got to know that the Hollywood hunk would be attending a birthday party of their mutual pal Edward Enninful in Milan, Italy.

Gigi then dressed to impress Leonardo for the bash where they were seen seated “close” to each other with some insiders claiming that they were smiling.

“Gigi just can’t quit Leo,” the insider said. “She makes this excuse that they’ve got a ton of mutual friends and that’s why she’s hanging out with him, but it’s an open secret they’re still enjoying late-night booty calls that are purely on his terms — which means he still gets to hook up with other women.”

However, the insider said that the model is playing a game with the actor as she is “one-guy girl. “Her plan is to win Leo over and she figures he’ll ditch the other girls for a committed relationship with her,” claimed the source.

“But it’s all shades of wrong for her family and friends, who fear she’ll wind up hurt,” added the insider.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega talks working with The Weeknd: ‘He’s genuinely such a sweetheart’

Jenna Ortega talks working with The Weeknd: ‘He’s genuinely such a sweetheart’
Brendan Fraser defends 'The Whale' following 'fat phobic' allegations

Brendan Fraser defends 'The Whale' following 'fat phobic' allegations
Jenna Ortega admits punching Courteney Cox in ‘Scream VI’ was ‘really epic’

Jenna Ortega admits punching Courteney Cox in ‘Scream VI’ was ‘really epic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to a path of ‘isolation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to a path of ‘isolation’
Prince Andrew’s ex compares Prince Harry, Prince William to Cain and Abel

Prince Andrew’s ex compares Prince Harry, Prince William to Cain and Abel
Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week
Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Meghan Markle dismissed THIS ‘absolutely essential’ royal protocol as ‘silly’

Meghan Markle dismissed THIS ‘absolutely essential’ royal protocol as ‘silly’
King Charles set to break over 100 years old tradition at his coronation

King Charles set to break over 100 years old tradition at his coronation
Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary