Bella Hadid ‘worried sick’ as Gigi Hadid ‘can’t quit’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Bella Hadid is said to be concerned for her sister Gigi Hadid who cannot get over her former rumoured beau Leonardo DiCaprio.

An insider told Radar Online that the close friends of the supermodel have discovered that she is still in contact with the Titanic star despite calling off romance with him.

The source said Gigi was “overjoyed” when she got to know that the Hollywood hunk would be attending a birthday party of their mutual pal Edward Enninful in Milan, Italy.

Gigi then dressed to impress Leonardo for the bash where they were seen seated “close” to each other with some insiders claiming that they were smiling.

“Gigi just can’t quit Leo,” the insider said. “She makes this excuse that they’ve got a ton of mutual friends and that’s why she’s hanging out with him, but it’s an open secret they’re still enjoying late-night booty calls that are purely on his terms — which means he still gets to hook up with other women.”

However, the insider said that the model is playing a game with the actor as she is “one-guy girl. “Her plan is to win Leo over and she figures he’ll ditch the other girls for a committed relationship with her,” claimed the source.

“But it’s all shades of wrong for her family and friends, who fear she’ll wind up hurt,” added the insider.