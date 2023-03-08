 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton confronted Meghan Markle for 'hurting' feelings over 'hormones'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Meghan Markle apologized to Kate Middleton for hurting her feelings, says Prince Harry.

During a heated argument in Kensington Palace, Kate protested against Meghan Markle for talking about her ‘hormones.’

The Princess of Wales later demanded an apology from the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry reveals, writing: “Meg asked: For what? You hurt my feelings, Meghan. When? Please tell me. I told you I couldn’t remember something and you said it was my hormones. What are you talking about? Kate mentioned a phone call in which they’d discussed the timing of wedding rehearsals.”

Harry continues: “Meg said: Oh, yes! I remember: You couldn’t remember something, and I said it’s not a big deal, it’s baby brain. Because you’d just had a baby. It’s hormones. Kate’s eyes widened: Yes. You talked about my hormones. We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'upset' Kate Middleton after not giving her Easter present

Meghan Markle 'upset' Kate Middleton after not giving her Easter present
Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture

Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture
Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen

Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen
Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing

Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing
Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'
Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity

Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity
Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week

Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week
Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew
King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry

King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry
Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'

Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'
Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram

Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram