Kate Middleton confronted Meghan Markle for 'hurting' feelings over 'hormones'

Meghan Markle apologized to Kate Middleton for hurting her feelings, says Prince Harry.



During a heated argument in Kensington Palace, Kate protested against Meghan Markle for talking about her ‘hormones.’

The Princess of Wales later demanded an apology from the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry reveals, writing: “Meg asked: For what? You hurt my feelings, Meghan. When? Please tell me. I told you I couldn’t remember something and you said it was my hormones. What are you talking about? Kate mentioned a phone call in which they’d discussed the timing of wedding rehearsals.”

Harry continues: “Meg said: Oh, yes! I remember: You couldn’t remember something, and I said it’s not a big deal, it’s baby brain. Because you’d just had a baby. It’s hormones. Kate’s eyes widened: Yes. You talked about my hormones. We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!”