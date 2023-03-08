 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira ex Gerard Pique to tie the knot with new flame Clara Chia Marti?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

File Footage

Shakira’s former beau Gerard Pique may tie the knot with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti as their romance has been heating up.

According to report published by Marca Magazine, the former Barcelona player could pop the question to the 23-year-old PR student as "they are very much in love.”

Gerard and Clara have been living together for quite some time now in an apartment that the sports star bought in a post area in Barcelona.

The couple is said to be already planning their wedding. "They talk, above all, about how Clara would like her wedding to be,” the outlet reported quoting Fiesta.

“She doesn't want it to be a big wedding, she wants it to be something very intimate and she doesn't want it to be anything more than a news item,” it added.

As for Shakira, she is set to leave Spain and move permanently to Miami after she and Gerard came to an agreement regarding their kids, Sasha and Milan’s custody.

Previously, the Waka Waka singer revealed why she did not tie the knot with Gerard even though they were together for more than a decade and even shared two children.

"It scares me a lot. I don't want him to see me as the wife, I prefer him to see me as his girlfriend," Shakira once said.

