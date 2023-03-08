 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s made ‘wounded inner child and familial rage Topic #1’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just started to bash Prince Harry for getting angry after making his “wounded inner child and familial rage Topic #1”.

Royal commentator and author Maureen Callahan issued these claims in a piece for the Daily Mail.

The converastion arose in reference to Prince Harry’s ability to ‘just barely’ contain his anger over being diagnosed, in public, with a mental disorder.

At the time he even said in response, “I can see this long list of how you've diagnosed me. Free session. Wonderful.”

Ms Callahan found this to be “elegantly bitchy. Just perfect deadpan delivery.”

She also added, “Harry was mad — rightly so. This was a total violation of psychiatric ethics, diagnosing a stranger, a public figure at that, based on his book. Harry's anger, barely masked by politesse — that royal training does have its advantages, it seems — was satisfying.”

“That said, what did Harry expect? This is the natural byproduct of commodifying your innermost thoughts and feelings, of making your wounded inner child and familial rage Topic #1 across all available platforms — streaming, publishing, public speaking engagements, TV interviews, and yes, online money grabs to sell more books.”

More From Entertainment:

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West
Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return
Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye

Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye
Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’

Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’
Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’

Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’
Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith
Pregnant Princess Eugenie posts her latest photos

Pregnant Princess Eugenie posts her latest photos

Prince Harry wants ‘more money’: ‘Shame be damned’

Prince Harry wants ‘more money’: ‘Shame be damned’
Riley Keough dons replica of grandpa Elvis Presley’s guitar strap in new show

Riley Keough dons replica of grandpa Elvis Presley’s guitar strap in new show