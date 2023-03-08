Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters opposed Academy Awards' decision to honour their sister in its 2023 In Memoriam segment.

During an interview with the New York Post, her sister Rosaline Cruz has called that Oscars honoring Littlefeather would be the "biggest blunder in the history of the Oscars."

At every award ceremony, the Oscars paid tributes to prominent industry figures who died last year.

"They will [include her] because they need to keep covering up for themselves," Cruz added. "They're endorsing a Pretendian and keep pushing the lie and slander of our family, and they don't care."

The 75-year-old was popular for rejecting the Best Actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando at the 1973 Oscars.

The actor also slammed Native Americans' poor representations in films, which was met with harsh reactions.

However, 50 years after the incident, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally apologized to Littlefeather.

Later, the Johnny Firecloud star succumbed to breast cancer at 75. Shortly after, the San Francisco Chronicle published an explosive report featuring Littlefeather's biological sisters, alleging that her Native American ancestry claims were "lies."