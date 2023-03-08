 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute
Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute 

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters opposed Academy Awards' decision to honour their sister in its 2023 In Memoriam segment.

During an interview with the New York Post, her sister Rosaline Cruz has called that Oscars honoring Littlefeather would be the "biggest blunder in the history of the Oscars."

At every award ceremony, the Oscars paid tributes to prominent industry figures who died last year.

"They will [include her] because they need to keep covering up for themselves," Cruz added. "They're endorsing a Pretendian and keep pushing the lie and slander of our family, and they don't care."

The 75-year-old was popular for rejecting the Best Actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando at the 1973 Oscars.

The actor also slammed Native Americans' poor representations in films, which was met with harsh reactions.

However, 50 years after the incident, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally apologized to Littlefeather.

Later, the Johnny Firecloud star succumbed to breast cancer at 75. Shortly after, the San Francisco Chronicle published an explosive report featuring Littlefeather's biological sisters, alleging that her Native American ancestry claims were "lies."

More From Entertainment:

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West
Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return

Marvel fans over the moon about 'The Punisher' return
Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye

Sarah Ferguson gives Meghan, Harry advice on keeping marriage happy in public eye
Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’

Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’
Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’

Prince Harry’s eviction proves King Charles demands ‘retribution’
Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Victoria Beckham fears wedding lawsuit would affect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith

Chris Rock’s Netflix Comedy special venue wasn’t a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith
Pregnant Princess Eugenie posts her latest photos

Pregnant Princess Eugenie posts her latest photos

Prince Harry’s made ‘wounded inner child and familial rage Topic #1’

Prince Harry’s made ‘wounded inner child and familial rage Topic #1’
Prince Harry wants ‘more money’: ‘Shame be damned’

Prince Harry wants ‘more money’: ‘Shame be damned’