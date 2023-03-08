Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore will play mother-daughter in new Apple Original 'Echo Valley'

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore are roped in for the new Apple original film Echo Valley.



Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby has penned the script and Michael Pearce will be directing.

As per Deadline, Moore will star as Kate Garrett, who is recovering "from a personal tragedy and spends her days boarding and training horses at the secluded Echo Valley Farm."

Sweeney will play her daughter Claire, "who, late one night, arrived at the doorstep, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood."

Echo Valley will be produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby, and Kevin Walsh produces for The Walsh Company under his multi-year Apple TV+ producing deal.