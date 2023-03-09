Netflix stars say series shows ups and downs of pro game

Rising tennis stars featured in the Netflix tennis docuseries "Break Point" said it has raised their profiles and boosted the game's visibility even if it does not always show their best side.

The show, which is filming at Indian Wells again this year, focuses on a group of up-and-coming players including Casper Ruud, Felix Auger Aliassime and Taylor Fritz and as they try to navigate the pressure-filled world of professional tennis.

"One lady came up to me at Publix in Florida and said, 'Me and my husband were watching you last night on the Netflix show'," Ruud told reporters on Wednesday, the first day of main draw action at Indian Wells.

"But it's not crazy. I haven't been an overnight worldwide superstar."

One episode follows Ruud's run to the final of last year's French Open and depicts a heated exchange between the Norwegian and the grounds crew after he was not allowed to practise due to forecasted rain.

"I was quite angry honestly because the court crew wouldn't let us warm up before the match," Ruud said.

"I don't know if it was good or not but Netflix was there catching it all. It was something I almost forgot had happened," he said.

"But it was a little bit funny also, looking back on what can happen sometimes for us. It's not always a smooth ride."

Canada's Auger Aliassime feels the impact of the show most acutely in the U.S., where Netflix has its biggest market.