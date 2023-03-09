Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for accepting ‘princess’ Lilibet

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for having accepted the title of Princess for Lilibet, after bashing the “rotten scoundrel Windsors” for months now.



According to the Daily Mail royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

She claims, “Frankly, is astonishing. For one can wish this tiny little girl all the best in life, but still wonder about the righteous dissembling and connivances of her parents.”

“A princess? Is there some mistake here?” she also went on to say.

“For since they fled to America to escape the deprivations of royal life back in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given every impression of a couple who utterly loathe the concept of monarchy, along with the Royal Family and nearly everyone in it.”

“According to their oft-told account; as an institution it is racist, as a historical construct it is indefensible and as a crucible of family life it failed so very badly on every count that, while in its clutches, Meghan contemplated committing suicide when pregnant with her first. And that is just awful.”

“You'd think they would want nothing to do with the rotten scoundrel Windsors and their mad, bad evil ways, right? Wrong. Very wrong.”