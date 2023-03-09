 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for accepting ‘princess’ Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for having accepted the title of Princess for Lilibet, after bashing the “rotten scoundrel Windsors” for months now.

According to the Daily Mail royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

She claims, “Frankly, is astonishing. For one can wish this tiny little girl all the best in life, but still wonder about the righteous dissembling and connivances of her parents.”

“A princess? Is there some mistake here?” she also went on to say.

“For since they fled to America to escape the deprivations of royal life back in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given every impression of a couple who utterly loathe the concept of monarchy, along with the Royal Family and nearly everyone in it.”

“According to their oft-told account; as an institution it is racist, as a historical construct it is indefensible and as a crucible of family life it failed so very badly on every count that, while in its clutches, Meghan contemplated committing suicide when pregnant with her first. And that is just awful.”

“You'd think they would want nothing to do with the rotten scoundrel Windsors and their mad, bad evil ways, right? Wrong. Very wrong.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record
K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album

K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album
HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4
Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date
Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day
Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars

Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars
Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies

Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off

'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off
Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online